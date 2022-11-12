Russian bank seeks to regain access to SWIFT as part of grain talks.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said that Moscow was hoping to reconnect Rosselkhozbank, a state agricultural bank, to the SWIFT international messaging network as part of UN talks on Ukrainian grain exports, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Russian banks were disconnected from SWIFT in February after joint sanctions agreements between the European Union, US, UK, and Canada.

The Black Sea grain deal, crucial for the continued export of much-needed Ukrainian grain by sea to Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, is set to expire on Nov. 19.

Russia exited the deal prematurely after the harbor in Sevastopol was attacked by Ukrainian drones, but rejoined on Nov. 2 when Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations chose to continue grain shipments regardless.