Fragments of 'unidentified device' resembling rocket reportedly found in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Fragments of an "unidentified device" have been found on a road in the Pavlovskaya district of Russia's Krasnodar Krai, local officials reported on Jan. 13.

Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti published photos from the scene showing the fragments of the "unidentified device," which appear to resemble the fragments of a rocket.

"Currently, law enforcement agencies and special services are determining the details of what happened," Krasnodar Krai's Operational Headquarters wrote on Telegram.

According to local authorities, there were no casualties or damages at the sight of the incident. Traffic blocks were temporarily put in place to investigate the scene.