Edit post

Fragments of 'unidentified device' resembling rocket reportedly found in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 13, 2024 8:47 PM 1 min read
Fragments of an "unidentified device" have been found on a road in the Pavlovskaya district of Russia's Krasnodar Krai, local officials reported on Jan. 13.

Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti published photos from the scene showing the fragments of the "unidentified device,"  which appear to resemble the fragments of a rocket.

"Currently, law enforcement agencies and special services are determining the details of what happened," Krasnodar Krai's Operational Headquarters wrote on Telegram.

According to local authorities, there were no casualties or damages at the sight of the incident. Traffic blocks were temporarily put in place to investigate the scene.

Russia targets regions across Ukraine in mass missile attack
Russia carried out a mass attack against regions across Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 13, using a range of weapons, including hypersonic missiles, according to the local authorities and the Air Force.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
