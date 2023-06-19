Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 8 over past day

by Martin Fornusek June 19, 2023 1:42 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, June 19, 2023. (Source: Governor Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, June 19, 2023. (Source: Governor Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked nine oblasts, killing at least three people and injuring at least eight more, officials reported on June 19.

Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Luhansk oblasts reportedly came under attack.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were killed and two were injured over the past day, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported.

During the day on June 18, artillery, multiple launch rocket launchers, and mortars were used to launch 33 attacks at the border, targeting 12 communities. Up to 223 explosions were recorded.

A 38-year-old police officer Roman Babenko and his 4-year-old son were killed in an artillery shelling of the town of Bilopillia.

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, artillery fire injured two women.

Overnight, Russian forces launched 20 attacks against 11 communities. At least 112 explosions were recorded but no causalities.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia's attacks injured three people, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Russian forces launched 105 strikes against 22 towns and villages. Two women, aged 60 and 66, were injured in Preobrazhenka, and another woman was wounded in Orikhiv.

At least 14 civilian buildings were damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian artillery shelled Nikopol during the day on June 18, causing infrastructure and property damage but no causalities, Governor Serhii Lysak informed.

Overnight, four Russian kamikaze drones were deployed over the oblast but all of them were shot down.

Four Kalibr missiles were launched against Odesa Oblast but were all intercepted, said the Head of the Public Council under the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk.

Russian bombing of Kharkiv Oblast resulted in two people injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Artillery and mortars targeted settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, Bohodukhiv, and Izium districts.

A 35-year-old man was injured in a mortar attack against Lyptsi in the Kharkiv district, and a 65-year-old man was wounded by artillery in Pershotravneve in the Izium district.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed at least one civilian in Tonenko, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

The governor noted that it remains impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Governor Vitalii Kim reported an artillery shelling of Ochakiv but no causalities.

Russian forces launched 35 attacks against Kherson Oblast, using mortars, artillery, and GRAD multiple rocket launchers, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. One person was injured.

The attacks ignited extensive fires in the city of Kherson.

In Luhansk Oblast, Russia attacked with artillery and air forces, damaging several private houses, Governor Artem Lysohor informed. No causalities were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.