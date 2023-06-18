Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Russia hits Nikopol, damages critical infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 18, 2023 11:19 PM 1 min read
The emergency workers are evacuating one of the victims of the Russian attack on Nikopol, Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on April 12, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, said on June 18 that the Russian army had heavily shelled the city of Nikopol over the past few days and damaged two critical infrastructure facilities.

The city, where about 107,500 citizens had lived before the Russian invasion, is now only 10 kilometers away from Russian troops based across the drying Kakhovka Reservoir.

“They are deliberately choosing targets, focusing their efforts on exacerbating the humanitarian crisis,” Lukashuk said.

According to the official, among the facilities affected by the Russian attack were also nine private residential buildings, two electricity grids and a gas pipeline.

On June 16, Russian forces bombed the city, killing an 81-year-old man and injuring a 78-year-old woman, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Nikopol is constantly shelled by Russian from the other side of the Dnipro River.

