Russian attacks over past day kill 4, injure 15

Russian attacks over the past day killed four civilians and injured at least 15, regional authorities said on Dec. 6.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked several locations, including the city of Kherson, killing three and injuring seven, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian forces attacked more than 25 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery, drones, and missiles, causing damage to buildings and wounding a 62-year-old resident of Orikhiv, according to Governor Yurii Malashko.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one resident of Chasiv Yar and injured seven others in the oblast, Governor Ihor Moroz said.

Russian forces also attacked Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, causing damage but no casualties.

Ukraine's Air Force said on Dec. 6 that Russia had launched 48 drones overnight at Ukraine, 41 of which were destroyed by air defenses.

The attacks came on the Ukrainian holiday, the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelensky marked with a public address.