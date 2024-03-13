Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Sumy Oblast, Border communities
Edit post

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 1, injure 2

by Abbey Fenbert March 14, 2024 1:30 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 10 border communities in Sumy Oblast on March 13, killing one person and injuring two others, the regional military administration reported.

Shelling from a helicopter killed one resident of Velyka Pysarivka and wounded two others. The village was also hit with airstrikes, which caused over 30 explosions.

The attacks struck the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Yunakivka, and Vorozhba.

The Russian military fired 66 times at the Sumy Oblast border throughout the day, assailing the region with drones, rockets, artillery, and other weapons. The attacks caused 332 explosions in the area.

The border communities of Sumy Oblast suffer near-daily attacks from nearby Russian troops. An attack on Velyka Pysarivka on March 12 injured five children.

A Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy, the regional capital, killed two people and injured at least eight. Russian forces launched the attack overnight on March 12-13.

Ukraine war latest: EU ambassadors approve $5.5 billion for Ukraine defense fund in 2024
Key developments on March 13: * EU ambassadors approve $5.5 billion for defense fund for Ukraine in 2024 * Russian anti-Kremlin militias tell Russian citizens near Ukrainian border to evacuate * Russian oil refinery partially shuts down after drone attack * Media: Ukrainian drones attack 3 oil…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:06 PM

Austria expels 2 Russian diplomats.

Austria has expelled two Russian diplomats over actions "incompatible with their diplomatic status," the Heute newspaper reported on March 13, citing the Austrian Foreign Ministry.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:17 PM

Lawmaker Dubinsky fined over corruption-related offense.

Controversial lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky was found guilty of an administrative offense and fined for exerting pressure over the investigation of his corruption case, according to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention's statement on March 13.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.