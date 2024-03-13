Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 1, injure 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 10 border communities in Sumy Oblast on March 13, killing one person and injuring two others, the regional military administration reported.

Shelling from a helicopter killed one resident of Velyka Pysarivka and wounded two others. The village was also hit with airstrikes, which caused over 30 explosions.

The attacks struck the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Yunakivka, and Vorozhba.

The Russian military fired 66 times at the Sumy Oblast border throughout the day, assailing the region with drones, rockets, artillery, and other weapons. The attacks caused 332 explosions in the area.

The border communities of Sumy Oblast suffer near-daily attacks from nearby Russian troops. An attack on Velyka Pysarivka on March 12 injured five children.

A Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy, the regional capital, killed two people and injured at least eight. Russian forces launched the attack overnight on March 12-13.