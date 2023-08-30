Russian attacks on Kyiv kill 2, injure 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles the night of Aug. 30, killing two people and injuring a third, Kyiv City Military Administration Head Serhii Popko reported.

Popko said that two people were killed after debris fell on a commercial building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

A 24-year-old woman was also hospitalized due to wounds from glass shards, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported.

"Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since the spring," Popko said.

Debris fell on non-residential buildings in the Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, leading to fires breaking out at both sites.

No other casualties have been reported.

Firefighters and other emergency workers are still operating at the attack sites, and Klitschko reported that there are fires in an open area of the Shevchenkivskyi district.