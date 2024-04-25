Skip to content
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 3, injure 1

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2024 3:11 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast on April 25, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Udachne and Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast on April 25 killed three civilians and injured one, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Udachne, a village in the western part of the Pokrovsk district, was most likely hit by a Russian missile. Two people were killed and one injured, the governor reported.

An artillery strike further east against Kurakhivka killed one resident and damaged two buildings, according to the statement.

"Full consequences of the attacks are yet to be determined," Filashkin said on his Telegram channel.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Filashkin reported in the morning on April 25 that Russian attacks against the region over the past day injured four people.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast have destroyed and damaged at least 116,000 residential buildings, including over 7,000 high-rise apartment blocks, Filashkin told the Kyiv Independent in an interview published on April 19.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.