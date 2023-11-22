Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 2, injure 1

by Martin Fornusek November 22, 2023 10:10 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 22, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Chasiv Yar, Avdiivka, and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 22 killed two people and injured one, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

A 59-year-old man was killed in his house during a strike on Chasiv Yar, and a 49-year-old man was killed in an attack on the outskirts of Toretsk, the prosecutors said.

In attacks on Avdiivka, a 67-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized with chest wounds.

Donetsk Oblast has been partially occupied by Russia since the start of Moscow's aggression in 2014, and the Ukrainian-held territory suffers regular attacks.

Many of the front-line settlements have been largely destroyed and depopulated in the course of the fighting.

Author: Martin Fornusek
