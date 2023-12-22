Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injure 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on multiple settlements in Donetsk Oblast have killed one civilian and injured six others during the day, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Dec. 22.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast live close to the front line and are frequently casualties of indiscriminate Russian strikes.

An aerial bomb killed a 72-year-old man in a village in Kramatorsk district, while Russian artillery strikes wounded two men aged 48 and 86 in Pokrovsk district.

In Toretsk, which has been targeted for the second day in a row, an aerial bombardment wounded one 54-year-old woman and three people aged 60. A Russian strike on two mines in Toretsk on Dec. 21 killed three civilians and injured five others.

The Regional Prosecutor's Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the war crimes.