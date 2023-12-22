Skip to content
Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injure 6

by Elsa Court December 22, 2023 9:30 PM 1 min read
Destruction to a building caused by a Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 22, 2023. (Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on multiple settlements in Donetsk Oblast have killed one civilian and injured six others during the day, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Dec. 22.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast live close to the front line and are frequently casualties of indiscriminate Russian strikes.

An aerial bomb killed a 72-year-old man in a village in Kramatorsk district, while Russian artillery strikes wounded two men aged 48 and 86 in Pokrovsk district.

In Toretsk, which has been targeted for the second day in a row, an aerial bombardment wounded one 54-year-old woman and three people aged 60. A Russian strike on two mines in Toretsk on Dec. 21 killed three civilians and injured five others.

The Regional Prosecutor's Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the war crimes.

How Russian troops killed 3 unarmed teenagers in Ukrainian village
WARNING: The story contains graphic descriptions. When the neighbor told her what happened to her brothers, Tetiana Zahatna’s howl echoed across the village. The twins had stepped out of the house earlier. Then she heard the shooting. Though Russian forces never occupied the village of Mokhnatyn i…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
* indicates required
