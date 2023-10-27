Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 11 in Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova October 27, 2023 9:33 AM 2 min read
The building of a fire station in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, struck by a Russian missile attack overnight on Oct. 27, 2023. (Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against nine Ukrainian oblasts in the past day and overnight killed two civilians and wounded another 11, regional authorities reported on Oct. 27.

Russia launched six Shahed-type drones to attack Ukraine’s southern regions and targeted Kharkiv Oblast with an Iskander ballistic missile at night, according to the Air Force.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops hit a fire station in Izium, injuring eight emergency workers, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The building of the fire station and 13 pieces of equipment were damaged, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Russian attacks against the region on the previous day damaged homes and outbuildings, said Syniehubov.

Five out of the six Russian drones were reportedly shot down in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, with the remaining one striking an infrastructure facility near Mykolaiv Oblast’s Voznesensk, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command and the regional governor said. No casualties were reported in the city.

Russian multi-weapon strikes against Kherson Oblast in the past 24 hours killed one person and wounded two more, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The attacks hit residential districts, a medical facility, an educational institution, a post office, and a cultural facility, according to Prokudin.

Russian shelling of the village of Pozhnia in Sumy Oblast killed a 16-year-old boy on Oct. 26, said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

On the same day, one civilian was injured in Donetsk Oblast’s Avdiivka, which has withstood Russia’s intensified offensive for several weeks, acting regional governor Ihor Moroz said on Telegram.

Russian attacks were also reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, and Luhansk oblasts, but there were no casualties, according to the regional authorities.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.