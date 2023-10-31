Russian attacks kill 1, injure 21 in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian multi-weapon attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and wounded another 21 in the past day and overnight on Oct. 31, regional authorities reported.

Russia targeted a total of 12 Ukrainian regions — Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Kherson, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the last three regions.

Russian multi-weapon strikes against Kherson Oblast in the past 24 hours killed one person and wounded 16 more, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attacks hit residential districts, administrative buildings, a food company, a school, and a library, according to Prokudin.

Russian forces used artillery, mortars, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, drones, and aviation to attack the southern region 98 times, the official added.

On the same day, one civilian was injured in Donetsk Oblast’s Zalizne near Horlivka, acting regional governor Ihor Moroz said on Facebook. Casualties among civilians in the embattled Donetsk Oblast are a daily occurrence as Russia seeks to occupy the entire eastern region.

Russian troops struck a ship repair facility in the Odesa district early on Oct. 30, wounding four facility’s employees, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.​​

Odesa is the third most populous city of Ukraine and home to a major port on the Black Sea. After withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, Russia has regularly targeted port and civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.