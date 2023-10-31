Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 21 in Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova October 31, 2023 10:35 AM 2 min read
A school damaged by a Russian attack on the village of Kizomys, Kherson Oblast, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian multi-weapon attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and wounded another 21 in the past day and overnight on Oct. 31, regional authorities reported.

Russia targeted a total of 12 Ukrainian regions — Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Kherson, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the last three regions.

Russian multi-weapon strikes against Kherson Oblast in the past 24 hours killed one person and wounded 16 more, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attacks hit residential districts, administrative buildings, a food company, a school, and a library, according to Prokudin.

Ukraine war latest: Russia claims downing missiles over occupied Crimea, Ukraine reports hits
Key developments on Oct. 30: * Russia claims downing Storm Shadow missiles over occupied Crimea, locals report hits * Rutte: Pledged F-16s to arrive in Romania for pilot training in 2 weeks * Prosecutor’s Office: Russian forces murder a family of 9 in occupied Volnovakha * Digital Transformatio…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian forces used artillery, mortars, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, drones, and aviation to attack the southern region 98 times, the official added.

On the same day, one civilian was injured in Donetsk Oblast’s Zalizne near Horlivka, acting regional governor Ihor Moroz said on Facebook. Casualties among civilians in the embattled Donetsk Oblast are a daily occurrence as Russia seeks to occupy the entire eastern region.

Russian troops struck a ship repair facility in the Odesa district early on Oct. 30, wounding four facility’s employees, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.​​

Odesa is the third most populous city of Ukraine and home to a major port on the Black Sea. After withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, Russia has regularly targeted port and civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.

Is Ukraine’s new Black Sea corridor working? Experts say it has potential
Perplexing reports earlier this week that Ukraine had suspended its temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea sparked confusion and concern. Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy reported on Oct. 26 that Ukraine had temporarily halted the use of its new trade route in the Black Sea due to the potenti…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.