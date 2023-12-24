Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 4, injure 9 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed four civilians and injured nine others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Dec. 24.

The region was attacked 88 times over the past day, with targets including medical facilities, residential areas, and educational institutions. One of those injured is a child, Prokudin said.

Prokudin had reported on Dec. 23 that a Russian drone attack killed a 69-year-old in the village of Stanislav. Early on Dec. 24, he said that a couple in their 80s had been killed after a Russian artillery shell hit a residential building.

The body of a dead man was discovered in central Kherson after rubble was cleared, whose identity is being established, Prokudin said.

An attack on the evening of Dec. 23 caused fires to break out in Kherson, which Prokudin said was due to a gas line being hit.

Russia regularly attacks Kherson from the east of the Dnipro, after Ukrainian forces liberated the city in November 2022.