Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 3 over past day

Russian forces launched 73 strikes against Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours, killing one person and wounding another three, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, reported early on Jan. 12.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

In the past day, Russia fired 310 projectiles from artillery, tanks, drones, and multiple-launch rocket systems at targets in Kherson Oblast, according to Prokudin.

Some of these projectiles hit residential areas, he added, without specifying the damages.

Prokudin earlier reported that a Russian artillery strike against Kherson on Jan. 11 had injured a woman in her late 80s and damaged her house.

Except for Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted another eight Ukrainian oblasts over the past day — Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk, and Kharkiv.

Regional authorities in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk reported damages to homes and civilian infrastructure but no casualties.