Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 3 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova January 12, 2024 11:22 AM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian forces launched 73 strikes against Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours, killing one person and wounding another three, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, reported early on Jan. 12.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

In the past day, Russia fired 310 projectiles from artillery, tanks, drones, and multiple-launch rocket systems at targets in Kherson Oblast, according to Prokudin.

Some of these projectiles hit residential areas, he added, without specifying the damages.

Prokudin earlier reported that a Russian artillery strike against Kherson on Jan. 11 had injured a woman in her late 80s and damaged her house.

Except for Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted another eight Ukrainian oblasts over the past day — Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk, and Kharkiv.

Regional authorities in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk reported damages to homes and civilian infrastructure but no casualties.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
