Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injure 16, including 4 children

Russian attacks over the past day in Kherson Oblast injured 16 people, including four children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Dec. 20.

Russia attacked the oblast 82 times, using artillery, mortars, drones, aircraft, tanks, and multiple-launch rocket systems.

The city of Kherson was shelled 36 times, Prokudin said.

Prokudin reported on the evening of Dec. 19 that a drone attack in Kherson Oblast wounded three children, aged 2, 4, and 9. They were likely included in the figure cited on the morning of Dec. 20.

A variety of civilian infrastructure was damaged in the attacks, including schools, a post office, medical facilities, and a riverport.

Prokudin also said that six drones were shot down over the oblast.

Southern Kherson Oblast is also regularly targeted, as the eastern part of the region across the Dnipro River remains under Russian occupation.