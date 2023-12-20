Skip to content
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injure 16, including 4 children

by Nate Ostiller December 20, 2023 11:53 AM 1 min read
A sign ‘Kherson’ stands at the entrance to the city on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks over the past day in Kherson Oblast injured 16 people, including four children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Dec. 20.

Russia attacked the oblast 82 times, using artillery, mortars, drones, aircraft, tanks, and multiple-launch rocket systems.

The city of Kherson was shelled 36 times, Prokudin said.

Prokudin reported on the evening of Dec. 19 that a drone attack in Kherson Oblast wounded three children, aged 2, 4, and 9. They were likely included in the figure cited on the morning of Dec. 20.

A variety of civilian infrastructure was damaged in the attacks, including schools, a post office, medical facilities, and a riverport.

Prokudin also said that six drones were shot down over the oblast.

Southern Kherson Oblast is also regularly targeted, as the eastern part of the region across the Dnipro River remains under Russian occupation.

Author: Nate Ostiller
7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
