Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 6 over past day

Russian attacks over the past day killed at least two people and injured six others across Ukraine, regional authorities reported on Dec. 5.

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted 30 of 44 Russian drones launched overnight. Russia also fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles during the assault, the Air Force reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian strike hit a residential area, killing a 40-year-old man. His mother and another woman suffered acute stress reactions. In Kupiansk, a drone strike wounded a 65-year-old man, who was hospitalized, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed an 88-year-old woman and injured a 64-year-old man. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the attack also damaged private homes and vehicles.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces wounded four residents—three in Kostiantynivka and one in Shevchenkove, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Ukraine’s Air Force and Defense Forces intercepted drones targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa oblasts, where no casualties were reported.