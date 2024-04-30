Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure at least 36 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed seven people and injured at least 36 over the past day, regional authorities said early on April 30.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

Russia carried out a missile attack on the regional center of Odesa, killing five people and injuring at least 31.

By April 30, 23 people are still getting medical care in the hospital. This included eight people in serious condition, four of whom are in critical state, including a four-year-old girl, according to Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed, and two others were injured in an attack on the village of Krasnohorivka in the Pokrovsk district, Governor Vadim Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, 17 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, had been under attack over the past day.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that one person was killed and another one was injured due to the recent strikes. Russian attacks also damaged 10 houses, a critical infrastructure facility, an administration building, a cultural institution, and a car.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked 18 settlements, including Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB guided bombs, injuring a 42-year-old man. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

The village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, in the northeastern part of Kharkiv Oblast, was also struck with KAB guided bombs. A 67-year-old man was wounded due to the strike.