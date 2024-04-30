Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Odesa Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure at least 36 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova April 30, 2024 9:54 AM 2 min read
Firefighters putting out a fire in Odesa after a Russian missile strike on April 29, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed seven people and injured at least 36 over the past day, regional authorities said early on April 30.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

Russia carried out a missile attack on the regional center of Odesa, killing five people and injuring at least 31.

By April 30, 23 people are still getting medical care in the hospital. This included eight people in serious condition, four of whom are in critical state, including a four-year-old girl, according to Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed, and two others were injured in an attack on the village of Krasnohorivka in the Pokrovsk district, Governor Vadim Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, 17 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, had been under attack over the past day.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that one person was killed and another one was injured due to the recent strikes. Russian attacks also damaged 10 houses, a critical infrastructure facility, an administration building, a cultural institution, and a car.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked 18 settlements, including Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB guided bombs, injuring a 42-year-old man. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

The village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, in the northeastern part of Kharkiv Oblast, was also struck with KAB guided bombs. A 67-year-old man was wounded due to the strike.

Russian strikes overwhelm Ukraine’s overstretched air defense amid Western aid delays
Over March and April, Russian airpower launched a new wave of mass attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine. Energy generating facilities, in particular coal-fired and hydroelectric power plants, have come under the heaviest attacks. For the first time, Russia destroyed or damaged several of Ukr…
The Kyiv IndependentStanislav Storozhenko
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:55 AM

Duchess of Edinburgh comes to Ukraine in surprise visit.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Ukraine on April 29 for a one-day visit on behalf of the Foreign Office to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war." She has become the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
7:10 PM

Ukraine finalizes trade agreement with UAE.

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have finalized a bilateral trade agreement that lays the foundation for deepening investment and trade between the two countries, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on April 29.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.