Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 27 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova January 16, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 15, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four people and injured at least 27 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 16.

Ukrainian forces downed 34 out of 55 drones, including Shahed-type ones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Another 18 were "lost," it added.

Debris from downed drones damaged energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, leaving hundreds of people without power, the local military administration said.

Russian attacks on the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed a 54-year-old woman and injured a 45-year-old man, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The attack damaged around 30 houses, five high-rise buildings, industrial enterprises, and cars, he added.

A total of 15 people were injured in the town of Kramatorsk and the villages of Kostiantynopil, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Stinky, and Chernihivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A Russian drone attack on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast injured a 73-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 36 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Three people were killed and 10 were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Ukrainian drone strike reportedly targets gunpowder factory in Russia’s Tambov Oblast
A Ukrainian drone strike targeted a Russian gunpowder factory in the village of Kuzmino-Gat in Tambov Oblast overnight on Jan. 16, local Telegram channels and a Ukrainian official claimed.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:48 PM
Video

Ukrainian soldiers on capturing North Korean POW

After numerous attempts, Ukrainian forces operating in Russia’s Kursk Oblast have finally captured two North Korean soldiers. Watch this video to find out why capturing North Korean soldiers is so challenging — and how Ukrainian forces ultimately succeeded.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.