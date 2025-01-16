Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 27 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four people and injured at least 27 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 16.

Ukrainian forces downed 34 out of 55 drones, including Shahed-type ones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Another 18 were "lost," it added.

Debris from downed drones damaged energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, leaving hundreds of people without power, the local military administration said.

Russian attacks on the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed a 54-year-old woman and injured a 45-year-old man, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The attack damaged around 30 houses, five high-rise buildings, industrial enterprises, and cars, he added.

A total of 15 people were injured in the town of Kramatorsk and the villages of Kostiantynopil, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Stinky, and Chernihivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A Russian drone attack on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast injured a 73-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 36 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Three people were killed and 10 were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.