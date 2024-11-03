Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 24 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and wounded another 24 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 3.

From 5:30 p.m. local time on Nov. 2 to the morning of Nov. 3, Russian forces launched at Ukraine a Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 96 attack drones of Shahed and other types, according to the Air Force.

The missile and 66 drones were downed by Ukrainian forces, 27 drones disappeared from radars, and another drone flew to Belarus, the Air Force said on Telegram. As of 9 a.m. local time, two more drones were flying in the Ukrainian sky, with air defenses working, the Air Force added.

The aerial targets were reportedly downed over the Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi regions of Ukraine. Local authorities said debris caused fires and minor damages to multiple buildings in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Two people were killed in Ivanopillia, and another person suffered injuries in Myrnohrad as a result of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook. Ten houses, two apartment buildings, an industrial building, and infrastructure were damaged, according to Filashkin.

Russian attacks against Kherson and 16 other settlements in Kherson Oblast killed one person and wounded another 10, including three children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The attacks damaged 14 houses, five apartment buildings, educational institutions, a library, a church, a post office, and shops, Prokudin added.

Russian troops hit infrastructure near Dnipro on Nov. 2, injuring eight people, including two children, according to Serhii Lysak, the regional governor.

Russian artillery and drone strikes against other settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reportedly damaged an industrial enterprise, 11 houses, three farm buildings, a truck, a gas pipeline, and power lines.

Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the front-line village of Preobrazhenka near Polohy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, wounding a 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on the morning of Nov. 3. Earlier Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast damaged six houses and infrastructure facilities, according to Fedorov.

A Russian drone strike near Vovchansk on the afternoon of Nov. 2 injured two male civilians aged 33 and 60, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Russian attacks against other regional settlements damaged a farm and an educational institution, according to Syniehubov.

A Russian drone strike on Kyiv on Nov. 2, which caused a fire in a 16-story residential building and an office building, left an 82-year-old woman with shrapnel injuries to the head, local authorities reported.