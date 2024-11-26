Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ternopil Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, wound 45 over past day

by Boldizsar Gyori November 26, 2024 11:32 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Odesa, Ukraine, on Nov. 25, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine injured at least 45 people and killed at least two over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 26.

In Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi city district, a Russian S-400 missile injured 26 people and damaged more than 40 buildings and five cars, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on his Telegram channel.

In the town of Kupiansk, a Russian drone injured a 66-year-old man after crashing near an educational institution building.

An air raid alert in Kyiv lasted for seven hours last night while Ukrainian air defenses downed Russian drones over the city. No casualties were reported, the regional military administration said.

During a night attack on Ternopil Oblast, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, causing blackouts, the regional military administration reported.

One person died, and four were injured as a result of the Russian military’s attack on critical infrastructure and residential areas of Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

One person was killed and another injured in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 48-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were injured in Nikopol due to a kamikaze drone strike, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on his Telegram channel. A gas station and a car were also damaged in the attack.

In Odesa, the Russian military struck the center of the city, injuring 11 people and leaving one woman in a serious condition, Governor Oleh Kiper reported on his Telegram channel. ‌‌

The missile strike damaged residential buildings, cars, a dentist's clinic, a beauty salon, shops, and cars. Two educational institutions—a school and a university gym—were also damaged.

‌‌‌‌In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 74-year-old man was wounded following a Russian strike, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel.

Overnight on Nov. 26, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Kursk regions.

During the night attack, Russia also launched 188 Shaheds and other unidentified drones, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

Air defense shot down 76 drones over 17 oblasts while 95 drones were lost across the country, and five of them left Ukraine’s airspace to Belarus, the Air Force said.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
