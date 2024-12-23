Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 3 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least three others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 23.

The Russian military attacked Ukraine with 72 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles overnight on Dec. 23, Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 47 drones over nine oblasts while 25 drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.

A 56-year-old man was injured in a drone attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on this Telegram channel. The victim was in a serious condition.

Three people were killed, and one was injured after the Russian military attacked 28 cities and villages in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel. A gas pipe, shops, and cars were also damaged.

One person was injured in Khmelnytskyi Oblast following an attack by Shahed drones, regional authorities reported.