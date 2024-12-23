Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 3 over past day

by Boldizsar Gyori December 23, 2024 10:40 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A downed Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least three others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 23.

The Russian military attacked Ukraine with 72 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles overnight on Dec. 23, Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 47 drones over nine oblasts while 25 drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.

A 56-year-old man was injured in a drone attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on this Telegram channel. The victim was in a serious condition.

Three people were killed, and one was injured after the Russian military attacked 28 cities and villages in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel. A gas pipe, shops, and cars were also damaged.

One person was injured in Khmelnytskyi Oblast following an attack by Shahed drones, regional authorities reported.

Putin threatens ‘more destruction’ for Ukraine after Kazan drone strike
“Whoever, and however much they try to destroy, they will face many times more destruction themselves and will regret what they are trying to do in our country,” Putin said on Dec. 22.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
News Feed

5:19 AM

Trump names 5 picks for Pentagon jobs.

Trump's picks include Elbridge Colby, who opposes Ukraine's NATO membership but supports tougher sanctions on Moscow, and Michael Duffey, who froze military aid to Kyiv in 2019.
6:58 PM

Ombudsman reacts to alleged Russian execution of Ukrainian POWs.

"The video shows how Russian soldiers shot five captured Ukrainian defenders," Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said, referring to drone footage released by the 110th Mechanized Brigade earlier on Dec. 22 that appears to have captured Russian troops shooting surrendered Ukrainian soldiers from behind.
5:15 AM

Media identifies nearly 85,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

According to the outlets' conclusions for the year, 2024 will likely mark the "war's deadliest year," with a current count of over 20,000 deaths confirmed over the past 12 months — although final conclusions cannot yet be made as data on casualties continues to emerge.
MORE NEWS

