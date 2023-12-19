Skip to content
Update: Russian attacks against Kherson, Sumy oblasts injure 6

by Martin Fornusek December 19, 2023 11:03 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Ilustrative purposes only) (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against the Sumy and Kherson oblasts on Dec. 19 injured six residents, including three children, local officials reported.

A 28-year-old woman and her three daughters, aged two, four, and nine, were injured in a Russian drone attack against Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a resident of the Esman village was wounded and hospitalized following Russian artillery and rocket strikes against the area, the regional military said.

Another civilian was reportedly hospitalized following Russian shelling of the Krasnopillia village at 8:25 p.m.

Sumy Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a common target of Russian cross-border strikes, as well as incursions by Russian sabotage groups.

Southern Kherson Oblast is also regularly targeted, as the region's part east of the Dnipro River remains under Russian occupation.

Author: Martin Fornusek
1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
3:35 AM

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, with a specific condition attached: the former U.S. president must demonstrate his ability to bring an end to the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.
