Update: Russian attacks against Kherson, Sumy oblasts injure 6

Russian attacks against the Sumy and Kherson oblasts on Dec. 19 injured six residents, including three children, local officials reported.

A 28-year-old woman and her three daughters, aged two, four, and nine, were injured in a Russian drone attack against Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a resident of the Esman village was wounded and hospitalized following Russian artillery and rocket strikes against the area, the regional military said.

Another civilian was reportedly hospitalized following Russian shelling of the Krasnopillia village at 8:25 p.m.

Sumy Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a common target of Russian cross-border strikes, as well as incursions by Russian sabotage groups.

Southern Kherson Oblast is also regularly targeted, as the region's part east of the Dnipro River remains under Russian occupation.