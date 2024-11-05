Russian attacks across Ukraine injure 3 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine wounded three people over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 5.

Russia launched 79 Shahed-type drones and other drones overnight, as well as guided bombs and two Kh-59/69 aerial missiles. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 48 drones over eight regions while 30 drones were "lost," and one flew back to Russia, the Air Force said.

Both Kh-59/69 missiles launched by Russia were reportedly shot down on approach to Odesa Oblast.

The Russian military attacked Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district overnight with guided bombs, injuring two women aged 39 and 40. In another attack on Kharkiv, a house was damaged, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes damaged four houses, a gas pipeline, and a garage, injuring one person, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 13 houses were damaged across 11 villages as a result of the attacks, regional authorities reported.

The Russian military attacked the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv Oblast four times with first-person view (FPV) drones, Governor Vitalii Kim reported on his Telegram channel. No casualties were reported.