News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 14 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova August 7, 2024 10:58 AM 2 min read
Russian forces attacked several settlements in Donetsk Oblast.
Russian forces attacked several settlements in Donetsk Oblast over the past day on Aug. 7, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)
Editor's note: The summary was updated with the information from the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration'sreport.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least three and injured 14 people over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 7.

A total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts came under Russian attacks – Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 30 Shahed-type drones from the Russian town of Yeysk and the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukrainian forces downed all the drones over Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Russian troops fired 564 times at Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, targeting nine settlements, killing two men, and injuring another one in the Polohy district, the local military administration reported.

In Kherson Oblast, the Russian army targeted nine settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed, and 15 others suffered injuries.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in the Selydove community and another in the village of Markove due to the Russian strikes. Two people also suffered injuries in the town of Toretsk in the Bakhmut district, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district, targeting the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets and Pokrov communities. Two men, aged 46 and 57, as well as a 57-year-old woman, were injured, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 62-year-old man suffered injuries due to a Russian drone attack in the village of Kozacha Lopan, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kyiv Oblast, one person suffered shrapnel wounds due to the fall of Russian drone debris, the local military administration reported.

Ukraine war latest: Moscow claims clashes with Ukrainian troops on Russian soil
Key developments on Aug. 6: * Moscow claims clashes with Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Kursk region, Kyiv hasn’t commented * Ukraine’s missile program to get additional funding, Zelensky says * Russian missile attack on Kharkiv kills 1, injures 12, including infant * State Department: The arriva…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
