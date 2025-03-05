The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Energy infrastructure
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 7 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova March 5, 2025 10:31 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on March 5, 2025. (Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least seven others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 5.

Russian forces launched 181 drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsk-Akhtarsk, and from Cape Chauda in the Russian-occupied Crimea against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Russia also reportedly launched three Iskander M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh Oblast and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 115 drones over Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Cherkasy oblasts, the Air Force said.

Another 55 drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 29 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and six others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast and its regional center of Odesa with drones and ballistic missiles, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

During the attack, Russia targeted critical infrastructure in Odesa, causing power, water, and heat supply outages in the city. A Russian strike against the village of Lymanka on Odesa's outskirts killed a 77-year-old man, according to the statement.

Russian aerial strikes also targeted an energy facility of Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, in Odesa Oblast overnight, the company announced. This was the fourth Russian attack in two weeks on the oblast's power grid.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian strike injured a civilian in the town of Pokrovsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the village of Kozacha Lopan with a glide bomb, injuring a 41-year-old man, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

‘I received an important letter from President Zelensky’ — Trump says Ukraine, Russia ready to end war
Trump said in his address to Congress that he “appreciate(s)” Zelensky’s recent statements expressing Ukraine’s readiness for peace, but did not say whether or not the U.S. would resume weapons deliveries.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

7:14 PM
Video

Why Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze upends world order.

The U.S. has suspended military aid to Ukraine as part of a pressure campaign to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toward negotiations with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said on March 4. It’s just the latest in a series of developments since Trump took office that mark a dramtic shift in the U.S.’s relationship with not only Ukraine, but Europe, and the rest of the world. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Timothy Ash, associate fellow at the Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Programme, who told us that what is unfolding right now amount to “teutonic shifts in alliances that I don’t think anyone could quite have imagined.”
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.