Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 7 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least seven others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 5.

Russian forces launched 181 drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsk-Akhtarsk, and from Cape Chauda in the Russian-occupied Crimea against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Russia also reportedly launched three Iskander M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh Oblast and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 115 drones over Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Cherkasy oblasts, the Air Force said.

Another 55 drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 29 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and six others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast and its regional center of Odesa with drones and ballistic missiles, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

During the attack, Russia targeted critical infrastructure in Odesa, causing power, water, and heat supply outages in the city. A Russian strike against the village of Lymanka on Odesa's outskirts killed a 77-year-old man, according to the statement.

Russian aerial strikes also targeted an energy facility of Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, in Odesa Oblast overnight, the company announced. This was the fourth Russian attack in two weeks on the oblast's power grid.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian strike injured a civilian in the town of Pokrovsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the village of Kozacha Lopan with a glide bomb, injuring a 41-year-old man, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.