Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Civilian casualties, Russian attack, War
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure 22 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova November 29, 2024 11:38 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian strikes against Odesa Oblast overnight on Nov. 29, 2024. (The National Police of Ukraine / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed at least one civilian, and injured at least 22 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 29.

Russian forces launched 132 drones at Ukraine overnight from the Russian cities of Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, and Primosk-Akhtarsk, according to a report from Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, mobile firing groups, and aviation shot down 88 drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa oblasts.

Forty-one drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures. Another drone returned to Russia.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 15 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed, and another nine were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Odesa Oblast, Russia attacked the region with several drones, injuring seven people. Four victims were hospitalized, with one woman in a severe condition, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In three settlements of the Odesa district, 13 residential and country houses, garages, railway infrastructure, outbuildings, a gas pipe, and a car were damaged.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes injured two people in the town of Kurakhove and one person in the town of Toretsk, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district, a 33-year-old man suffered injuries. He was hospitalized with moderately severe injuries, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Drone attacks and artillery shelling damaged 11 houses, six outbuildings, a garage, and a utility company. Strikes damaged power lines and a gas pipeline as well, he added.

In Sumy Oblast, one person suffered injuries because of an air strike in the Esman community, the local military administration reported.

In Kyiv, the debris of the downed drones fell in three districts of the city, causing a polyclinic in the Dniprovskyi district to catch fire. A security guard at the medical facility was injured and hospitalized, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

Can Russia sustain its war effort as ruble plummets, inflation soars?
With the purchasing power of the Russian ruble hitting the lowest point since March 2022, the economic toll of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine becomes glaring. Russia’s expanding spending on the war has fueled inflation, prompting Russia’s Central Bank to hike its interest rate to the highest le…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:15 PM

Zelensky signs law on 'historic' tax increase.

The bill, which was passed by the Ukrainian parliament on Oct. 10, will raise taxes by Hr 8 billion ($192 million) in 2024 and Hr 141 billion ($3.4 billion) in 2025, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said, as the country struggles to shore up its budget deficit amid Russia's ongoing full-scale war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.