Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure 22 over past day

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed at least one civilian, and injured at least 22 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 29.

Russian forces launched 132 drones at Ukraine overnight from the Russian cities of Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, and Primosk-Akhtarsk, according to a report from Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, mobile firing groups, and aviation shot down 88 drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa oblasts.

Forty-one drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures. Another drone returned to Russia.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 15 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed, and another nine were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Odesa Oblast, Russia attacked the region with several drones, injuring seven people. Four victims were hospitalized, with one woman in a severe condition, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In three settlements of the Odesa district, 13 residential and country houses, garages, railway infrastructure, outbuildings, a gas pipe, and a car were damaged.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes injured two people in the town of Kurakhove and one person in the town of Toretsk, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district, a 33-year-old man suffered injuries. He was hospitalized with moderately severe injuries, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Drone attacks and artillery shelling damaged 11 houses, six outbuildings, a garage, and a utility company. Strikes damaged power lines and a gas pipeline as well, he added.

In Sumy Oblast, one person suffered injuries because of an air strike in the Esman community, the local military administration reported.

In Kyiv, the debris of the downed drones fell in three districts of the city, causing a polyclinic in the Dniprovskyi district to catch fire. A security guard at the medical facility was injured and hospitalized, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.