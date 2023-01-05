Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian regions kill 3, injure at least 4 over past 24 hours.

by Dinara Khalilova January 5, 2023 12:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes on nine Ukrainian regions have killed three people and wounded at least four over the past 24 hours, according to local authorities.

Russian forces killed two people and injured one more in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported in on Jan. 5.

Russia hit nine settlements in the region, damaging ten private houses, two shops, an infrastructure facility, two high-rise buildings, and a hospital, Kyrylenko said.

The Russian military hit Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times overnight with Grad multiple rocket launchers and artillery, damaging private houses, farm buildings, civilian infrastructure, and power transmission lines, according to Valentyn Rezhichenko, the oblast governor.

He said there were no casualties in the overnight attacks, but a person injured in Nikopol by Russian shelling on Jan. 4 died in a hospital on the next day.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 41 times with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and tanks, wounding three people, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

The attacks damaged private houses and high-rise buildings in a residential area of Kherson, said Yanushevych.

Russia attacked more than seven settlements close to the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kharkiv Oblast with artillery, mortars, and tanks, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, wrote on Telegram. There were no casualties.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast's administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 15 settlements in the region Oblast had been shelled.

Local authorities received 16 reports about damage caused to households and infrastructure facilities due to Russian attacks. The administration didn’t provide any information on casualties.

The Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast came under Russian fire on Jan. 4, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. No casualties were reported.

Russia struck five communities in Sumy Oblast 55 times on Jan. 4 using self-propelled artillery, mortars, and other types of artillery, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported.

The attacks damaged several power lines in the region but there were no casualties, Zhyvytsky said.

Russian forces hit the settlements Kamianska Sloboda and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast near the Russian-Ukrainian border on Jan. 4, according to Northern Operational Command. No casualties were reported.

Five settlements of Luhansk Oblast were attacked by Russian artillery and tanks over the past 24 hours, the regional state administration wrote. There was no information on casualties or damage.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
