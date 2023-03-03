Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 5, injure 25 over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2023 12:07 PM 2 min read
A house destroyed by one of the Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on March 2. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov via Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

According to local authorities, five people were killed, and 25 were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian attacks killed two civilians in Velyka Novosilka and injured five more in other settlements of Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Russia hit 17 settlements in the region, damaging and destroying multiple houses and high-rises, according to Kyrylenko.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 65 times, killing one person and injuring 17, Kherson Oblast Military Administration said on the morning of March 3.

Later the same day, the administration reported another Russian attack on Kherson, wounding a woman, as well as strikes on the villages of Tomaryne and Kozatske in Kherson Oblast that killed one man and injured two more.

Russian troops hit three districts in Kharkiv Oblast with artillery and mortars, killing a 73-year-old woman in the village of Podoly, said Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor.

The attacks also damaged an administrative building, a health care facility, an agricultural enterprise, and a granary in Kupiansk, according to Syniehubov.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces shelled the district of Nikopol two times overnight, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. No casualties or damages were reported.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 29 reports about damage to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russian troops struck the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast several times on March 2-3, according to Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor.

The attacks damaged a healthcare facility and a kindergarten, but there were no casualties, Kim said.

Overnight Russian troops used artillery, mortars, and MLRS to attack Znob-Novhorodske and Myropillia communities in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia 74 times, the regional military administration reported. The attacks damaged five houses, a shop, and a power line, it added.

Earlier on March 2, Russia fired at ten communities in Sumy Oblast, damaging multiple homes, according to the administration.

Russia also struck Makiivka and Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast with artillery, the regional state administration wrote. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

Russian troops hit four settlements in In Chernihiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
