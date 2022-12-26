Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks across 6 Ukrainian oblasts injure 2 over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 26, 2022 10:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked Donetsk, Luhansk, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in the east and south of Ukraine, wounding two people, according to local authorities.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces injured one civilian in Predtechyne and one in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 26.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 33 times with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, and tanks, hitting warehouses, private houses, and apartment buildings, according to Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. No casualties were reported.

During the past day, Russia hit 12 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast with mortars and artillery, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The attacks damaged a private house and farm buildings in the village of Dvorichna.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received five reports about the damages to citizens’ households and infrastructure objects due to Russian attacks.

Russian forces attacked the Seredyna-Buda community in Sumy Oblast at night using artillery and mortars, according to Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the oblast governor. He didn’t provide information on casualties or damage.

Four settlements of Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire over the past day, the regional state administration wrote on Telegram. There was no information on casualties and damage.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
