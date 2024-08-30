Skip to content
Russian attacks over past day kill 2, wound 32

by Nate Ostiller August 30, 2024 11:23 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 30, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks over the past day killed two people and wounded at least 32 others, local authorities said on Aug. 30.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked a post office, a shopping center, private homes, and apartments, causing damage and wounding six people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, а Russian airstrike on the city of Sumy wounded nine people, the local prosecutor general's office said. One of the wounded, a 48-year-old woman, later died in the hospital.

The oblast's military administration said previously on Aug. 29 that three people had been wounded, including an on-duty police officer, after a Russian double-tap drone strike on the community of Seredyna-Buda.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the front-line city of Kostiantynivka and injured 11 others across the oblast, said Governor Vadym Filashkin. Homes, apartments, and critical infrastructure were also damaged or destroyed.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured by Russian strikes in the village of Novoosynove, located 16 kilometers (9 miles) south of Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces also attacked Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, causing damage but no casualties.

Ukraine strikes Russian airfields with homemade weapons in hopes of preventing devastating attacks at home
Ukraine’s Air Force spotted 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in Russian airspace at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 26. In less than three hours, Ukraine was under the largest aerial attack since the start of the full-scale war, with 127 missiles and 109 drones flying into Ukraine. To attack Ukrainian
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Nate Ostiller
5:47 AM

At least 3 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast.

At least three people have been injured in a Russian "double-tap" attack on the community of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration said on Aug. 29. An unspecified number of additional casualties were also reported in the regional capital, Sumy, overnight following a Russian airstrike on the city.
2:49 AM

Putin to visit ICC member Mongolia next week.

The visit will mark Putin's first trip to an ICC member country that has ratified the Rome Statute. The agreement calls on member nations to arrest Putin if he enters their territory.
5:53 PM

Kursk incursion is Ukraine's right of self-defense, Latvian FM says.

"And Ukrainians have been very, very careful and very, very diligent in not going after civilians (in Kursk Oblast), in not doing what Russians have been doing on the Ukrainian territory. This is the normal military counteractions, so this counteroffensive, in our view, is also covered by the right of self-defense," Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said.
