Russian attacks over past day kill 2, wound 32



Russian attacks over the past day killed two people and wounded at least 32 others, local authorities said on Aug. 30.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked a post office, a shopping center, private homes, and apartments, causing damage and wounding six people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, а Russian airstrike on the city of Sumy wounded nine people, the local prosecutor general's office said. One of the wounded, a 48-year-old woman, later died in the hospital.

The oblast's military administration said previously on Aug. 29 that three people had been wounded, including an on-duty police officer, after a Russian double-tap drone strike on the community of Seredyna-Buda.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the front-line city of Kostiantynivka and injured 11 others across the oblast, said Governor Vadym Filashkin. Homes, apartments, and critical infrastructure were also damaged or destroyed.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured by Russian strikes in the village of Novoosynove, located 16 kilometers (9 miles) south of Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces also attacked Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, causing damage but no casualties.