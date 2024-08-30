At least 3 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least three people have been injured in a Russian "double-tap" attack on the community of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration said on Aug. 29.

An unspecified number of additional casualties were also reported in the regional capital, Sumy, overnight following a Russian airstrike on the city.

No further information was immediately available on the aftermath of the strike.

In Seredyna-Buda, a 38-year-old man was initially injured during a Russian drone strike. While emergency services were on scene, Russia struck the site with another drone attack, injuring an on-duty police officer as well as a 57-year-old civilian.

No information was available on the status of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day on Aug. 29, Russian forces struck neighboring communities 198 time in 78 different attacks.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 27, 16 people were injured in attacks on 12 community in the region.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children, Klymenko added.



