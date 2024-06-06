Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Ukraine
Edit post

Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 1, injure 5

by Martin Fornusek June 6, 2024 2:00 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on June 6, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Kherson and Donetsk Oblasts on June 6 killed one person and injured five, regional authorities said.

An attack against the village of Pryozerne west of Kherson injured a 45-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The woman suffered a blast injury and wounds to her abdomen, while the man suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg, the statement read.

Both the victims were hospitalized and are in a condition of moderate severity.

In Donetsk Oblast, a 59-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack against Chasiv Yar, and an elderly man was injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One person was injured in the village of Niu-York, and another in the village of Zelene Pole, the governor reported.

Kyiv struggles with rolling blackouts as officials warn of bleak months ahead
Kyiv is once again adjusting to life without electricity as the capital faces what could be its worst energy crisis since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. “We are catastrophically short of electricity for our needs,” Serhii Kovalenko, Chief Executive Officer at the private energy company…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

9:18 AM

Author Zhadan joins Ukraine's National Guard.

"I joined the 13th Brigade of the National Guard 'Charter.' I am undergoing training. I serve Ukrainian people," Serhiy Zhadan wrote on Facebook, adding a photo of him from the training.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.