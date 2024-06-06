Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 1, injure 5

Russian attacks against Kherson and Donetsk Oblasts on June 6 killed one person and injured five, regional authorities said.
An attack against the village of Pryozerne west of Kherson injured a 45-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.
The woman suffered a blast injury and wounds to her abdomen, while the man suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg, the statement read.
Both the victims were hospitalized and are in a condition of moderate severity.
In Donetsk Oblast, a 59-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack against Chasiv Yar, and an elderly man was injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
One person was injured in the village of Niu-York, and another in the village of Zelene Pole, the governor reported.