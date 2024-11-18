Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Sumy, Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 18, injure more than 110 over past day

by Martin Fornusek November 18, 2024 10:49 AM 2 min read
A residential building damaged in a Russian missile attack in Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, late on Nov. 17, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story was updated with the latest casualty numbers from Sumy.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 18 civilians and injured at least 113 over the past day, including children, regional authorities reported on Nov. 18.

Ukrainian forces shot down eight of the 11 drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Russian forces also reportedly attacked Sumy Oblast with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and a Kh-59 aerial guided missile.

Russia launched multiple missile attacks on the city of Sumy overnight, targeting residential areas. Eleven people were killed, including two children, the regional military administration reported.

Eighty-four people were injured in Russian overnight attacks against the city, including 11 children, authorities said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed, and six people were injured during the day on Nov. 17, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Attacks against the Nikopol district with drones and artillery killed a 58-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. Three women aged 67, 72, and 57, and two men aged 40 and 32 were injured.

A high-rise building, a transport company building, a medical facility, and other buildings and civilian infrastructure sites were damaged.

A 45-year-old man was also injured and hospitalized with shrapnel wounds following a Russian attack against the Synelnykove district, Lysak said.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured one person in the town of Siversk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Three people were injured during Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. An 84-year-old man was injured in the village of Hlushkivka, and two women aged 50 and 65 were injured in the town of Kupiansk.

Four people were killed, and 10 were injured in Russian attacks overnight and on Nov. 17 in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. One more person – a 46-year-old man – was killed during an attack in the morning of Nov. 18, according to the governor.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three women aged 52, 55, and 61, as well as a 59-year-old man, were injured during attacks against the Polohy district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

4:03 PM

Musk mocks Zelensky for comments about Ukraine's independence.

The billionaire reposted a modified excerpt from Zelensky's interview with the Suspilne broadcaster shared on X by the @visegrad24 account, which read: "The U.S. cannot force us to 'sit and listen' at the negotiating table. We are an independent country."
