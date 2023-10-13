Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast kills 1, injures 13

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of Oct. 13, killing at least one person and wounding another 13, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported.

Two buildings were damaged in the city, Moroz said on Facebook, adding that the type of weaponry used in the strike is still being established.

Pokrovsk lies some 40 kilometers from the eastern front line, close to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Earlier the same day, the regional governor wrote that Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 12 killed three civilians and wounded eight more.

Over 20 houses, seven apartment buildings, a cultural institution, three administrative buildings, a heat pipe, and a power line were damaged in the region over the past day, according to Moroz.