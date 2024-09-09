The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russian attack on Nikopol kills 16-year-old girl, injures 3

by Kateryna Denisova September 9, 2024 11:53 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 9, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 9, killing a 16-year-old girl and injuring three other people, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russia fired around a dozen of artillery shells at the town in the morning, damaging houses, Lysak said.

The body of a killed girl was retrieved from the rubble of a damaged house. Two men aged 79 and 74 and a 66-year-old woman suffered injuries. One man was hospitalized, the governor said.

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed seven people and injured at least 32, according to regional authorities.

August saw second-highest number of civilian casualties dealt by Russia to Ukraine this year, UN says
This August is the month with the second highest number of civilian casualties in 2024. July was “the deadliest month for civilians” since October 2022, according to a previous report.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Possible gas explosion kills 2 in Kyiv.

The explosion partially destroyed the company's two-story building. People inside the building at the time of the explosion were trapped under the rubble.
