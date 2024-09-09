Russian attack on Nikopol kills 16-year-old girl, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 9, killing a 16-year-old girl and injuring three other people, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russia fired around a dozen of artillery shells at the town in the morning, damaging houses, Lysak said.

The body of a killed girl was retrieved from the rubble of a damaged house. Two men aged 79 and 74 and a 66-year-old woman suffered injuries. One man was hospitalized, the governor said.

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed seven people and injured at least 32, according to regional authorities.