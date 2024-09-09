Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 32 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven people and injured at least 32, including children, over the past day, the regional authorities reported early on Sept. 9.

Ukrainian air defenses downed six of the eight Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, as well as two Kh-56/69 cruise missiles, the Air Force said.

The two remaining drones were "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and a third missile failed to hit its target, according to the report.

Russia launched an attack against the village of Cherkaske in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 8, killing three people and injuring five, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One person was killed and 16 injured in Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

An attack with multiple-launch rocket systems against the town of Derhachi on the evening of Sept. 8 killed a 76-year-old woman and injured 13 residents, including an 8-year-old child.

A 16-year-old boy was injured in the village of Hrushivka, a 56-year-old woman was injured in the town of Kupiansk, and a 59-year-old man was injured in the Berezivka village.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured 11 people over the past day, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. A shop, a high-rise building, houses, and other buildings were damaged.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a 70-year-old woman was killed in Russian attacks against the town of Ochakiv on the afternoon of Sept. 8, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

A Russian rocket attack against Sumy and the city's vicinity killed two civilians, the regional military administration reported.

The day of Sept. 8 saw the heaviest attack against the border areas of Chernihiv Oblast throughout the full-scale war, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

Some 160 strikes were recorded, with damage reported in multiple areas along the border. The city of Semenivka suffered partial blackouts as a result. No casualties were reported.

Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack over the past day, but no casualties were reported.