Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 1

A rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed one person and injured one other civilian, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Oct. 20.

The attack hit an area of cottages, killing a 60-year-old-man and injuring a 57-year-old woman. The attack caused a fire, which has already been put out, Lysak said.

The woman is in serious condition in hospital with shrapnel injuries.

The man and woman were husband and wife, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih's defense council.

A series of attacks on the city on Sept. 8 killed one person and injured 74 others, while 62 apartment buildings, seven houses, and over 50 cars were damaged.