Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures man

Russian forces struck the village of Romashkove near Kherson on Feb. 8, injuring a resident, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022. Russian troops were pushed to the east bank, from where they have been regularly targeting the liberated area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

A 58-year-old man suffered a blast injury and a wound to his head when Russia hit Romashkove, the regional authorities said on Telegram.

Romashkove lies around 15 kilometers west of Kherson.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast on Feb. 7 and overnight injured three people, the regional governor reported earlier.



