News Feed, Ukraine, Kherson Oblast, Russian attack
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures man

by Dinara Khalilova February 8, 2024 5:21 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the village of Romashkove near Kherson on Feb. 8, injuring a resident, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022. Russian troops were pushed to the east bank, from where they have been regularly targeting the liberated area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

A 58-year-old man suffered a blast injury and a wound to his head when Russia hit Romashkove, the regional authorities said on Telegram.

Romashkove lies around 15 kilometers west of Kherson.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast on Feb. 7 and overnight injured three people, the regional governor reported earlier.

‘My hatred only grows:’ Kyiv residents lament over their homes destroyed by Russian attack
On Feb. 7, Russia launched its latest large-scale attack against Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and other oblasts. At least five people were killed and dozens were wounded.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko


Author: Dinara Khalilova
Editors' Picks

