Russian attack on Kherson injures 3 civilians, including child

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2024 6:03 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kherson on Feb. 14, 2024. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an attack against Kherson's Dnipro municipal district on Feb. 14, injuring a 14-year-old girl and two men aged 19 and 84, officials reported.

The girl was hospitalized and is reportedly in extremely serious condition while undergoing surgery. She suffered a blast injury and wounds to her leg and neck, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The 84-year-old man was hospitalized with a blast injury, and the 19-year-old man suffered a wound to his leg. The report did not clarify the extent of their wounds or their current condition.

The attack also damaged houses and caused fires in the city, said Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

During the previous day and overnight, Russian attacks killed one person and injured six in Kherson Oblast, Prokudin said in his morning report on Feb. 14.

Military says Russian landing ship sunk in Black Sea
If confirmed, it would be the fourth landing ship from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet that has been sunk since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:45 AM

ISW: Russia using Soviet deep combat theory.

Russian forces are working to restore maneuver to the battlefield through Soviet deep battle theory but are struggling with implementing the strategy due to current Ukrainian capabilities, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Feb. 13.
