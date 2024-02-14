Russian attack on Kherson injures 3 civilians, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an attack against Kherson's Dnipro municipal district on Feb. 14, injuring a 14-year-old girl and two men aged 19 and 84, officials reported.

The girl was hospitalized and is reportedly in extremely serious condition while undergoing surgery. She suffered a blast injury and wounds to her leg and neck, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The 84-year-old man was hospitalized with a blast injury, and the 19-year-old man suffered a wound to his leg. The report did not clarify the extent of their wounds or their current condition.

The attack also damaged houses and caused fires in the city, said Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

During the previous day and overnight, Russian attacks killed one person and injured six in Kherson Oblast, Prokudin said in his morning report on Feb. 14.