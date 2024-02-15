Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast village kills 1 civilian, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an attack against the village of Zoria in Donetsk Oblast's Illinivka community on Feb. 15, killing an 83-year-old woman and injuring two men aged 71 and 41, the regional military administration reported.

Russian forces carried out the attack at around 5 p.m., reportedly using Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems.

Eight houses, a high-rise building, and a school were damaged in the attack, officials said.

The village of Zoria lies some 17 kilometers west of the front line.

Donetsk Oblast was heavily targeted by Russian attacks on Feb. 14 and overnight. Eight people were killed and 13 injured by Russian strikes over that period, regional authorities said.