Russian attack in Kherson Oblast village injures man

A Russian attack on the village of Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast injured a man, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Sept. 12.

According to authorities, Russian forces shelled the village at 12:20 p.m. local time.

The 41-year-old victim was reportedly taken to a medical facility, where he was treated for injuries sustained to his head and knees.

Earlier on Sept. 12, local authorities reported that Russian attacks on residential areas in the region over the past day injured four people and damaged civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.