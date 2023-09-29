Russian attack damages infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

On attack on Vinnystia Oblast the night of Sept. 30 damaged an infrastructure facility in the region, Oblast Governor Serhii Borzov reported via Telegram.

The governor announced an aerial alert at around 1:10 a.m. local time. Less than an hour later, he reported the strike.

"Unfortunately, there was a hit to an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast.

We are working," Borzov said.

At 2:24 a.m., Borzov announced that the aerial alert had been lifted.

No further casualties or information about the extent of damage has been reported at this time.