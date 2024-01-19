Russian attack against Kherson kills 1 civilian, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack against residential parts of Kherson on Jan. 19 killed a 50-year-old woman and injured a 16-year-old boy, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The woman was reportedly killed in her own apartment. The boy was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, the administration said.

Officials reported on the attack at around 4 p.m. local time, saying that it targeted Kherson's Dniprovskyi municipal district.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

The regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said in his morning report on Jan. 19 that Russian attacks injured three people in Kherson Oblast over the past day and overnight.