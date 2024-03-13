Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Siberian Battalion, Freedom of Russia Legion, Belgorod Oblast, Kursk Oblast
Edit post

Russian anti-Kremlin militias tell Russian citizens near Ukrainian border to evacuate

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2024 2:31 PM 2 min read
Members of the Russian anti-Kremlin militia group, the Siberian Battalion, training in Kyiv Oblast, in December 2023. (Emmanuelle Chaze/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Russian anti-Kremlin militias issued a joint statement on March 13 telling Russian citizens located by the Ukrainian border to evacuate, saying that they planned to launch attacks against Russian military positions in the area.

The statement came a day after the Freedom of Russia Legion and Siberian Battalion, both militia groups consisting of Russian citizens that fight alongside Ukraine against Russia, crossed the Ukrainian border into Russia's Belgorod and Kursk oblasts and began engaging the Russian military.

The Freedom of Russia Legion later said that it had taken control of the village of Tyotkino in Kursk Oblast.

The joint statement, issued along with the Russian Volunteer Corps, appealed to citizens and officials of Belgorod Oblast.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's killers are carrying out massive attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities, placing their positions between your homes, your children's schools and government institutions," the statement said.

"The shelling of Ukraine from the territory of Belgorod must stop!"

As a result, the militias said they have been "forced" to fire upon Russian military positions in the area.

They also urged authorities in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts to evacuate civilians in order to prevent casualties.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed the previous day that it had repelled the militias' incursions and caused hundreds of casualties on the attackers.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify either the claims of territory seized by the militias or the accounts from the Russian side.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:07 AM

Armenia threatens to leave Russian-led CSTO.

Armenia will leave the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the military alliance fails to address Armenia's collective security concerns, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on March 12.
6:02 AM

UNICEF grant to provide $18 million in education funding.

Ukraine will receive $18 million from Education Cannot Wait, a UNICEF-backed fund, to provide educational support to children affected by the war, Ukraine's Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced in a signing ceremony at the United Nations in New York on March 12.
1:48 AM

Russia strikes Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 children, 1 adult.

Russian forces fired at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 82 times on March 12, striking 14 communities. Five children were wounded in the Velyka Pysarivka community, and one man received injuries following Russia's shelling of Myropillia village, the local military administration reported.
