News Feed, Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, Russian attacks
Russian airstrikes against Kupiansk injure 5 civilians

by Martin Fornusek February 17, 2024 7:41 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian airstrikes against Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Feb. 17, 2024. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
Russia attacked Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bombs on the afternoon of Feb. 17, injuring at least five people and damaging residential buildings, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, is coming under renewed pressure by Moscow's troops.

According to prosecutors, Russian forces carried out the attack at 1:20 p.m. local time, targeting residential areas of the city.

One bomb hit a two-story apartment building, reportedly injuring two women aged 88 and 67.

Several people have been trapped under another house hit by a Russian projectile. Prosecutors said at around 5 p.m. that one woman was rescued from the building's debris, suffering injuries.

Authorities reported later that two men, aged 69 and 44, were also confirmed as injured.

According to a local police chief, Russian forces dropped at least 12 bombs on the city.

Russia launched air strikes against Kupiansk also at 2 a.m., injuring a 75-year-old man and 71-year-old woman.

Author: Martin Fornusek
