Russian air strikes on Kherson Oblast injure 2

Russian forces dropped 10 aerial bombs on Beryslav in Kherson Oblats on Oct. 19, injuring two residents, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Both the victims, women aged 68 and 55, are receiving medical care, the governor said.

Russia also reportedly launched two guided KAB bombs on Vesele, a village 60 kilometers east of Kherson and just across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka.

The consequences of the Vesele air strike are being established, Prokudin said.

Russian forces have recently intensified the attacks against Kherson Oblast with guided aerial bombs.

The city of Kherson suffered a particularly heavy bombing on Oct. 15, resulting in partial blackouts.