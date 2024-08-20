Putin allows foreigners to apply for Russian temporary residence on 'moral grounds'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Aug. 19 allowing foreigners and stateless persons to apply for temporary residence in Russia on "moral grounds," according to the Russian state-controlled news agency TASS.

This move follows Putin's decision in January to simplify the procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship for foreigners who sign a military service contract with the Russian Armed Forces or "separate military units."

Under the new decree, applicants for temporary residence do not need to provide proof of Russian language skills, knowledge of Russian history, or understanding of Russian legislation.

The decree also removes restrictions based on state quotas for temporary residence permits. Applicants must reject their home country's policies that promote so-called "destructive neoliberal ideological attitudes" contrary to traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.

The specific values are determined by each Russian oblast's policy, while the Russian government will identify the states whose policies are considered "destructive."

As early as September, Russia's Foreign Ministry will start issuing three-month visas for applications based on "moral reasons."

In May 2022, Putin signed a decree simplifying Russian citizenship procedures for orphans from Ukraine who had been abducted from occupied territories.

In July 2022, another decree made it easier for all Ukrainian residents to acquire Russian citizenship, a move condemned by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

Putin also signed a similar decree regarding Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Moldova citizens in December 2023.