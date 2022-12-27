Russia to block websites with expressions of LGBTQ identity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor will be able to block sites in Russia without due process that contain information about LGBTQ people and expressions of what Russia deems "nontraditional sexual relations," RFE/RL reported.

According to the government's order, so-called "LGBTQ propaganda" has been added to the register of prohibited information on the Internet in Russia. Any decision to block websites will be made by Roskomnadzor.

On Dec. 5, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed into law new legislation banning the public expression of LGBTQ identity in Russia. The new law makes it illegal to spread what it calls "propaganda" on "nontraditional sexual relations” in the media, movies, or social media.

The law passed in Russia's Parliament, the Duma, but a vote of 397 to 0 on Nov. 24.