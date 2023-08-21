Russian forces tighten checkpoints in Melitopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has tightened control over checkpoints around Melitopol, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Aug. 20.

"The people of Melitopol should be informed about regular inspections at all checkpoints in the city and district," Fedorov wrote. "Residents report that the occupiers carefully check phones, cars and passports."

Fedorov advised residents of Melitopol to be cautious and vigilant around inspection points.

Melitopol had a pre-war population of about 150,000, and has been under Russian control since March 2022. Many of the city's roads and railways are used as critical sites for Russian troops to transport supplies to occupied areas.

The city is also on the forefront of Ukraine's counteroffensive, but recent U.S. intelligence assessed that Ukrainian forces are unlikely to reach the city by the end of the year.