The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces tighten checkpoints in Melitopol

by Haley Zehrung August 21, 2023 4:53 AM 1 min read
Soviet WWII era medal in Melitopol on May 1, 2022. (Photo: ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has tightened control over checkpoints around Melitopol, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Aug. 20.

"The people of Melitopol should be informed about regular inspections at all checkpoints in the city and district," Fedorov wrote. "Residents report that the occupiers carefully check phones, cars and passports."

Fedorov advised residents of Melitopol to be cautious and vigilant around inspection points.

Melitopol had a pre-war population of about 150,000, and has been under Russian control since March 2022. Many of the city's roads and railways are used as critical sites for Russian troops to transport supplies to occupied areas.

The city is also on the forefront of Ukraine's counteroffensive, but recent U.S. intelligence assessed that Ukrainian forces are unlikely to reach the city by the end of the year.

Author: Haley Zehrung
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

