Russia threatens to shut down Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson claimed Ukraine is "planning a provocation" at the plant – the language Moscow often uses in its threats –that could lead to “a man-made nuclear disaster,” therefore, Moscow is “taking measures to ensure safety.” The ministry added the plant might be shut down. Russia seized control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the town of Enerhodar in March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.